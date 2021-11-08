 Skip to main content

Seelos Therapeutics To Test Trehalose In Patients With Rare Movement Control Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 9:19am   Comments
  • The FDA has accepted Seelos Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SEEL) Investigation New Drug application to study SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL) for spinocerebellar Ataxia (SCA). 
  • The FDA has also granted the program Fast Track designation for SCA, and SLS-005 has previously received Orphan Drug designation for spinocerebellar ataxia type 3 (SCA3) from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency.
  • The Company plans to initiate Phase 2b/3 study in early 2022.
  • SLS-005 had already been studied in a six-month Phase 2a study that included an additional six-month follow-up in patients with SCA3.
  • The study evaluated 14 patients and found that the average score on the ataxia functional impairment scale remained stable. 
  • SCA is caused by degeneration of the cerebellum and is characterized by progressive unsteadiness of gait & stance, impaired limb movement coordination, slurred speech, and abnormal eye movements.
  • Related Link: Seelos Therapeutics Shares Gain On FDA Approval To Add SLS-005 Regimen In HEALEY ALS Trial.
  • Price Action: SEEL shares are up 1.36% at $2.24 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

