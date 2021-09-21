Seelos Therapeutics Shares Gain On FDA Approval To Add SLS-005 Regimen In HEALEY ALS Trial
- The Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General received approval from the FDA and the Mass General Brigham Institutional Review Board to add SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/ML for intravenous infusion) as an additional regimen in the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.
- HEALEY ALS Trial Design Committee worked with Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) to include SLS-005’s pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on the platform.
- The drug received Orphan Drug Designation for ALS from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).
- Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood-brain barrier, stabilizes proteins and, activates autophagy, which is the process that clears material from cells.
- The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial is designed to evaluate multiple investigational treatments simultaneously.
- Price Action: SEEL stock is up 20.4% at $2.29 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
