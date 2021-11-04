Novartis' Iptacopan Meets Primary Endpoint Goal In Rare Kidney Disease Trial
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has announced Phase 2 trial data of iptacopan, a selective factor B inhibitor, in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).
- In C3G, an overly-active alternative complement pathway causes deposits of C3 protein to build up in blood vessels that filter waste and remove extra fluids from the blood.
- The data were presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- The trial met primary endpoints in both patient cohorts.
- Patients were treated with 200mg of iptacopan twice daily for 12 weeks, in addition to background therapy.
- Patients in cohort A (n=16) who have not had a kidney transplant [native C3G]) showed a significant 45% reduction in proteinuria (protein in urine) compared to baseline.
- Patients in cohort B (n=7) whose C3G had returned following a kidney transplant) showed significantly reduced C3 protein deposits compared to baseline.
- Additionally, both cohorts showed sustained and robust inhibition of alternative complement pathway activity and normalization of serum C3 levels over 12 weeks.
- Iptacopan showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile, with no serious adverse events suspected to be related to iptacopan.
- Related Link: Novartis's Iptacopan Aces Mid-Stage Kidney Disease Trial.
- Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.18% at $83.44 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Kidney Diseases Phase 2 Trial Rare Kidney DiseasesBiotech News Health Care General