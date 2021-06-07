 Skip to main content

Novartis's Iptacopan Aces Mid-Stage Kidney Disease Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 9:38am   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) announced data from Phase 2 trial evaluating iptacopan (LNP023) in rare kidney disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Data were presented at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress.
  • IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, occurs when an antibody called immunoglobulin A (IgA) builds up in kidneys, resulting in local inflammation that, over time, can hamper kidneys' ability to filter waste.
  • The trial met its primary endpoint data showing the targeted factor B inhibitor reduced protein in the urine (proteinuria), an increasingly recognized surrogate marker correlating with progression to kidney failure.
  • In the study, a statistically significant dose-response effect on reduction in proteinuria with iptacopan was observed compared to placebo at 90 days.
  • At the highest dose of 200mg twice daily, a 23% reduction in proteinuria was predicted, compared with placebo, at 90 days.
  • Iptacopan also demonstrated a trend towards stabilizing kidney function, as assessed by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a key measure of kidney clearance function.
  • Additionally, iptacopan showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.
  • Iptacopan is in development for several complement-driven renal diseases (CDRDs), including IgAN and C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and the blood disorder paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), targeting a vital driver of these diseases.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are down 0.01% at $89.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

