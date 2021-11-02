 Skip to main content

Galecto To Test GB1211 Combined with Roche's Tecentriq In First Line Lung Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:26am   Comments
  • Galecto Inc (NASDAQ: GLTO) has entered into a clinical trial supply agreement with Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) to explore the combination of GB1211 in a planned Phase 2a trial in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 
  • Under the agreement terms, Galecto will fund and conduct a Phase 2a trial to investigate the combination of GB1211 and Roche's atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of first-line NSCLC.
  • The Company plans to initiate the Phase 2a combination study during 1H of 2022 and anticipate topline data in mid-2023.
  • The phase 2a trial of GB1211 in combination with Tecentriq will be a 1:1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial in up to 70 patients. 
  • The trial is designed to evaluate safety and tumor shrinkage; additionally, it will explore tumor response, clinical activity, and immune biomarkers. 
  • Price Action: GLTO shares are down 1.78% at $3.31 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

