Galmed Reveals Early Aramchol Data From Late-Stage NASH Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMDannounced results from the first 16 patients in the Open-Label Part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study who underwent a scheduled post-baseline biopsy. 
  • ARMOR is assessing the evaluate the safety and efficacy of Aramchol for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis.
  • Treatment with Aramchol reduced fibrosis progression in 15 out of the 16 patients. 
  • 8 out of the 16 patients (50%) showed fibrosis improvement by more than 1 point. 
  • In 3 patients (19%), fibrosis was reduced by 2 points. 
  • In 7 of 16 (44%) patients, there was fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH. 
  • Aramchol continues to show good safety and tolerability.
  • Related Link: Galmed Stock Jumps As FDA Signs Off Use Of Aramchol Meglumine In Late-Stage NASH Trial.
  • Price Action: GLMD shares are up 12.20% at $2.77 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

