Galmed Reveals Early Aramchol Data From Late-Stage NASH Trial
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) announced results from the first 16 patients in the Open-Label Part of the ARMOR Phase 3 study who underwent a scheduled post-baseline biopsy.
- ARMOR is assessing the evaluate the safety and efficacy of Aramchol for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis.
- Treatment with Aramchol reduced fibrosis progression in 15 out of the 16 patients.
- 8 out of the 16 patients (50%) showed fibrosis improvement by more than 1 point.
- In 3 patients (19%), fibrosis was reduced by 2 points.
- In 7 of 16 (44%) patients, there was fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH.
- Aramchol continues to show good safety and tolerability.
- Price Action: GLMD shares are up 12.20% at $2.77 during the market session on the last check Monday.
