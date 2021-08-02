Galmed Stock Jumps As FDA Signs Off Use Of Aramchol Meglumine In Late Stage NASH Trial
- The FDA has agreed with Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (NASDAQ: GLMD) plan to use Aramchol meglumine (instead of Aramchol free acid) in its Phase 3 ARMOR study without the need for additional studies other than planned limited pharmacology studies relating to Aramchol meglumine.
- Aramchol meglumine is an improved compound using a salt form of Aramchol with higher water solubility than the free acid and an NCE patent protection valid until December 2034.
- Aramchol meglumine contains the same active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) called Aramchol.
- Aramchol (arachidyl amido cholanoic acid) is a novel fatty acid bile acid conjugate, liver targeted SCD1 modulator, developed as an oral therapy for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.
- Price Action: GLMD shares are up 6.4% at $2.65 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
