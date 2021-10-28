 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TFF Pharma To Begin Human Trial For Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy In Canada
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Share:
TFF Pharma To Begin Human Trial For Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy In Canada
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) has received approval from Health Canada to begin a Phase 1 trial of a dry powder formulation of niclosamide, an antiviral treatment with the potential to address COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
  • TFF Pharmaceuticals anticipates dosing to begin in November, with enrollment to complete by early Q1 2022.
  • First approved by the FDA in 1982, niclosamide is an oral anthelmintic drug and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines.
  • The Phase 1 study will consist of a Single Ascending Dose (SAD) phase with single doses of 0.5, 2, and 6 mg in three cohorts of healthy volunteers.
  • The Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) phase in two cohorts of healthy volunteers will receive doses of 3 and 6 mg, respectively, every 12 hours (BID dosing) for five days. 
  • Related: Augmenta - TFF Pharma's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Delta Variant.
  • Price Action: TFFP shares are up 1.41% at $7.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TFFP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Stitches COVID-19 Drug Partnership, Protara Gets Nod For Starting Bladder Cancer Study, IGM Moves Beyond Oncology
TFF Pharma's Inhaled Tacrolimus Powder Moves Closer To Phase 2 In Lung Transplantation
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Tryst For Pfizer/BioNTech Booster Shot, AbCellera's COVID Antibody Treatment Gets Expanded Use, Protagonist Slapped With Clinical Hold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com