TFF Pharma To Begin Human Trial For Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy In Canada
- TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) has received approval from Health Canada to begin a Phase 1 trial of a dry powder formulation of niclosamide, an antiviral treatment with the potential to address COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
- TFF Pharmaceuticals anticipates dosing to begin in November, with enrollment to complete by early Q1 2022.
- First approved by the FDA in 1982, niclosamide is an oral anthelmintic drug and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines.
- The Phase 1 study will consist of a Single Ascending Dose (SAD) phase with single doses of 0.5, 2, and 6 mg in three cohorts of healthy volunteers.
- The Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) phase in two cohorts of healthy volunteers will receive doses of 3 and 6 mg, respectively, every 12 hours (BID dosing) for five days.
- Price Action: TFFP shares are up 1.41% at $7.93 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
