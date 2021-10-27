GlaxoSmithKline Drops Research On Otilimab In COVID-19
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in its Q3 earnings release, revealed that it is stopping the development of otilimab in COVID-19 in patients who are at least 70 years old.
- The Company decided because their already-approved monoclonal antibody Xevudy “plays an important role as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk adult and pediatric patients,” according to a company statement.
- In February, GSK revealed that a single dose of otilimab failed to improve the likelihood of being alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days later in patients with severe COVID-19-related pulmonary disease.
- While GSK is stopping work on COVID-19, it is continuing to study otilimab in rheumatoid arthritis.
- A phase 3 clinical trial in the indication is scheduled to deliver data in 2H of 2022.
- Xevudy (sotrovimab) is the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody GSK is developing with Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR).
