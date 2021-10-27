 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GlaxoSmithKline Drops Research On Otilimab In COVID-19
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
GlaxoSmithKline Drops Research On Otilimab In COVID-19
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK), in its Q3 earnings release, revealed that it is stopping the development of otilimab in COVID-19 in patients who are at least 70 years old. 
  • The Company decided because their already-approved monoclonal antibody Xevudy “plays an important role as a treatment for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in high-risk adult and pediatric patients,” according to a company statement. 
  • In February, GSK revealed that a single dose of otilimab failed to improve the likelihood of being alive and free of respiratory failure 28 days later in patients with severe COVID-19-related pulmonary disease. 
  • While GSK is stopping work on COVID-19, it is continuing to study otilimab in rheumatoid arthritis. 
  • A phase 3 clinical trial in the indication is scheduled to deliver data in 2H of 2022.
  • Xevudy (sotrovimab) is the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody GSK is developing with Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR).
  • Related: Vir Biotech Stock Jumps After FDA Emergency Use Approval COVID-19 Antibody Drug.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are up 0.39% at $40.34 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + VIR)

Glaxo Reports Double-Digit Growth In Q3 Pharma, Vaccine Sales, Updates FY21 Guidance
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Winners and Losers of Rising Energy Prices
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com