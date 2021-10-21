Ligand Outlicenses BEPro Tech To Develop Oral COVID-19 Antivirals
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) has signed a collaboration agreement with Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (CRDC).
- The agreement grants CRDC exclusive Asia territorial rights to develop an oral COVID-19 antiviral using Ligand's BEPro technology.
- Ligand will receive an upfront payment regarding the collaboration, and if the program advances, clinical and regulatory milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales.
- CRDC will be responsible for all costs related to the program.
- BEPro is a proprietary prodrug technology that is specifically applicable to nucleotides and nucleotide analogs to develop compounds with improved product profiles.
- Ligand has generated preclinical pharmacokinetics data showing its oral BEPro-enabled COVID-19 antivirals to have a favorable blood concentration profile and generate lower levels of active nucleotide in the kidney a potential site for toxicity.
- Price Action: LGND shares are up 1.05% at $132.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
