Ligand Outlicenses BEPro Tech To Develop Oral COVID-19 Antivirals
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 1:13pm   Comments
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) has signed a collaboration agreement with Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (CRDC).
  • The agreement grants CRDC exclusive Asia territorial rights to develop an oral COVID-19 antiviral using Ligand's BEPro technology. 
  • Ligand will receive an upfront payment regarding the collaboration, and if the program advances, clinical and regulatory milestone payments, and tiered royalties on net sales. 
  • CRDC will be responsible for all costs related to the program.
  •  BEPro is a proprietary prodrug technology that is specifically applicable to nucleotides and nucleotide analogs to develop compounds with improved product profiles. 
  • Ligand has generated preclinical pharmacokinetics data showing its oral BEPro-enabled COVID-19 antivirals to have a favorable blood concentration profile and generate lower levels of active nucleotide in the kidney a potential site for toxicity. 
  • Price Action: LGND shares are up 1.05% at $132.78 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

