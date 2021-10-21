Atreca Ink Licensing Pact With Gates Research On Malaria Antibody
- Atreca Inc (NASDAQ: BCEL) has entered into a licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to develop MAM01/ATRC-501 to prevent malaria.
- MAM01/ATRC-501 is a monoclonal antibody entering preclinical development.
- Under the agreement, Gates MRI will lead the development of MAM01/ATRC-501 and receive commercial rights in GAVI-eligible countries.
- Atreca will retain commercial rights in the U.S., Europe, and parts of Asia.
- MAM01/ATRC-501 is an engineered version of a human monoclonal antibody generated following vaccination with Mosquirix and identified via Atreca's discovery platform.
- MAM01/ATRC-501 targets the malaria circumsporozoite protein (CSP) and has been shown to protect animals against malaria infection in multiple in vivo mouse studies.
