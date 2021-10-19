 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FDA May Allow 'Mix and Match' Regime For COVID-19 Booster Shots: NYT
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:
FDA May Allow 'Mix and Match' Regime For COVID-19 Booster Shots: NYT
  • The FDA is planning to allow Americans to get a different booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine than the one initially taken, the New York Times reported.
  • The move could potentially reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators.
  • The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the agency's plans.
  • The researchers presented the findings of a federally funded "mix and match" study. 
  • Related: NIH-Backed US Study Of Mixed COVID-19 Vaccines Regime To Conclude Soon: CNBC.
  • The study found that recipients of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot who received a Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) booster saw their antibody levels rise 76-fold in 15 days, compared with a fourfold increase after the JNJ booster.
  • The FDA is expected to authorize boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by Wednesday.
  • Related: Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Booster Dose Wins FDA Adcomm Backing.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares traded 0.39% lower at $159.50, and MRNA shares are up 2.50% at $343.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + MRNA)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Entasis, Dermata Spike Higher On Positive Readouts, J&J Q3 EPS Beats Estimates, Wave Life Sciences Regains Right To CNS Portfolio
Johnson & Johnson Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings Beat Wall Street; Raises FY21 Guidance
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead Of Earnings Reports
5 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2021
Decision On Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents Delayed - What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com