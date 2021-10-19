FDA May Allow 'Mix and Match' Regime For COVID-19 Booster Shots: NYT
- The FDA is planning to allow Americans to get a different booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine than the one initially taken, the New York Times reported.
- The move could potentially reduce the appeal of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine and provide flexibility to doctors and other vaccinators.
- The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, the NYT report said, citing people familiar with the agency's plans.
- The researchers presented the findings of a federally funded "mix and match" study.
- The study found that recipients of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot who received a Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) booster saw their antibody levels rise 76-fold in 15 days, compared with a fourfold increase after the JNJ booster.
- The FDA is expected to authorize boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines by Wednesday.
- Price Action: JNJ shares traded 0.39% lower at $159.50, and MRNA shares are up 2.50% at $343.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
