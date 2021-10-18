 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Booster Dose Wins FDA Adcomm Backing
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-0 to authorize a second shot of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine to follow at least two months after the initial dose.
  • Related Link: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster Shot Generates 9X Spike-Binding Antibodies, Early Data Shows.
  • The vote came after Janssen presented data from multiple studies suggesting a second shot provides a significant boost in efficacy compared to the single-dose regimen, including one trial that demonstrated a roughly 94% efficacy rate against moderate and severe infection in the U.S. 
  • The submission also included data from a real-world study that demonstrated the effectiveness of 76% for COVID-19-related infections and 81% for COVID-19-related hospitalizations, with no evidence of reduced effectiveness over six months – including when the Delta variant.
  • J&J had administered more than 15.2 million doses of its vaccine. Because data wasn't readily available, it is uncertain how many of these recipients will be immediately eligible to receive a second dose of the vaccine.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are down 0.01% at $161.28 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.
  • Photo by Johaehn from Pixabay

