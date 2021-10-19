Crinetics Spins Off Radiopharmaceuticals Efforts Into New Company
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) spun out a new company, Radionetics, focused solely on a burgeoning field of radiopharmaceuticals.
- Radiopharmaceuticals are a class of drugs that contain radioactive isotopes. Those radioisotopes are carried by the treatments to receptors on the tumor, hoping to kill cancer.
- Radionetics' platform consists of nonpeptide small molecules that bind to peptide receptors selectively expressed on various tumors.
- The company announced seeding the new entity with $30 million raised from 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners.
- Radionetics will start with its radiopharma-centric platform and a pipeline of 10 programs aimed at solid tumors.
- In conjunction with the company's formation, Radionetics will receive an exclusive worldwide license to the radiotherapeutics technology platform from Crinetics for equity milestones over $1 billion and single-digit royalties on net sales.
- Price Action: CRNX shares closed 0.72% lower at $19.35 on Monday.
