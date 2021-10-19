 Skip to main content

Crinetics Spins Off Radiopharmaceuticals Efforts Into New Company
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 8:20am   Comments
  • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNXspun out a new companyRadionetics, focused solely on a burgeoning field of radiopharmaceuticals.
  • Radiopharmaceuticals are a class of drugs that contain radioactive isotopes. Those radioisotopes are carried by the treatments to receptors on the tumor, hoping to kill cancer.
  • Radionetics' platform consists of nonpeptide small molecules that bind to peptide receptors selectively expressed on various tumors. 
  • The company announced seeding the new entity with $30 million raised from 5AM Ventures and Frazier Healthcare Partners. 
  • Radionetics will start with its radiopharma-centric platform and a pipeline of 10 programs aimed at solid tumors.
  • In conjunction with the company's formation, Radionetics will receive an exclusive worldwide license to the radiotherapeutics technology platform from Crinetics for equity milestones over $1 billion and single-digit royalties on net sales.
  • Price Action: CRNX shares closed 0.72% lower at $19.35 on Monday.

