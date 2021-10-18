 Skip to main content

Roche's Tecentriq Wins FDA Approval In Adjuvant Lung Cancer Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 12:12pm   Comments
Roche's Tecentriq Wins FDA Approval In Adjuvant Lung Cancer Setting
  • The FDA has greenlit Roche Holdings AG's (OTC: RHHBY) Tecentriq and platinum-based chemotherapy as post-surgery treatment for non-small cell lung cancer with the expression of the PD-L1 biomarker covering at least 1% of tumor cells. 
  • Related: After Bladder Cancer, Roche Pulls Breast Cancer Indication For Tecentriq In US.
  • The agency based its review on data from the Phase 3 IMpower010 study, which showed adjuvant Tecentriq cut the risk of relapse or death by 34% over best supportive care. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 0.45% at $49.14 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Biotech News Health Care FDA

