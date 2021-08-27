 Skip to main content

After Bladder Cancer, Roche Pulls Breast Cancer Indication For Tecentriq In US
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 2:02pm   Comments
  • Following a consultation from the FDA, Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY) has decided to withdraw its immunotherapy, Tecentriq (atezolizumab), to treat a type of breast cancer in the U.S.
  • Earlier this year, Roche withdrew the drug from the U.S. to treat bladder cancer after follow-up studies failed to meet goals.
  Roche withdrew the drug from the U.S. to treat bladder cancer after follow-up studies failed to meet goals.
  • The drug received accelerated approval for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in 2019 but failed to deliver positive follow-up data required by the agency.
  • Tecentriq was approved in combination with Abraxane for unresectable locally advanced or mTNBC expressing PD-L1.
  • Due to the recent changes in the treatment landscape, the FDA no longer considers it appropriate to maintain the accelerated approval, the company said, citing it as the reason for the voluntary withdrawal.
  • The decision does not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq in the U.S.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares are up 1.13% at $50.19 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Biotech News Health Care FDA

