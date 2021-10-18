 Skip to main content

FDA Approves First Nasal Spray For Dry Eye Disease From Oyster Point Pharma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 5:36pm   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. 
  • Tyrvaya Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for dry eye disease. 
  • Related: Oyster Point Inks License Pact With Ji Xing Pharma For Dry Eye Disease Candidates In Greater China.
  • Tyrvaya binds to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of the basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. 
  • Tyrvaya will be available from next month in cartons containing two multidose nasal spray bottles. 
  • Each nasal spray bottle covers treatment for 15 days, administered twice daily into each nostril. 
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: OYST shares closed 1.91% higher at $13.86 on Monday.

Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA

