FDA Approves First Nasal Spray For Dry Eye Disease From Oyster Point Pharma
- The FDA has approved Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) Tyrvaya (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg for signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
- Tyrvaya Nasal Spray is the first and only nasal spray approved for dry eye disease.
- Tyrvaya binds to cholinergic receptors to activate the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of the basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease.
- Tyrvaya will be available from next month in cartons containing two multidose nasal spray bottles.
- Each nasal spray bottle covers treatment for 15 days, administered twice daily into each nostril.
- Price Action: OYST shares closed 1.91% higher at $13.86 on Monday.
