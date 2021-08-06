 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oyster Point Inks License Pact With Ji Xing Pharma For Dry Eye Disease Candidates In Greater China
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 10:12am   Comments
Share:
Oyster Point Inks License Pact With Ji Xing Pharma For Dry Eye Disease Candidates In Greater China
  • Oyster Point Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: OYST) has announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize OC-01 (varenicline) and OC-02 (simpinicline) nasal sprays for dry eye disease in Greater China. 
  • Under the agreement terms, Oyster Point will receive an upfront payment consisting of $17.5 million in cash and up to 0.75% of shares in Ji Xing, half of which is subject to a pre-specified vesting condition. 
  • In addition, Oyster Point is eligible to receive up to $204.8 million in milestone payments and tiered sales-based royalties. 
  • Ji Xing intends to manufacture OC-01 and OC-02 locally in China and is responsible for development and commercialization costs in its licensed territory.
  • Oyster Point entered into a $125 million term loan credit facility with OrbiMed Royalty & Credit Opportunities.
  • As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $154.8 million.
  • Price Action: OYST shares are -0.35% at $14.40 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OYST)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Readout, Moderna Slips Despite Q2 Beat, Bayer To Buy Vividion For Up To $2B, GlycoMimetics Gets New CEO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer's Positive Readout, NRx Strikes R&D Collaboration With Mannkind, Cerus & Invitae Jump On Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs dry eye diseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com