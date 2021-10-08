 Skip to main content

Why Did ChemoCentryx Shares Soar 70% On Friday Premarket?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 8:02am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis).
  • Related: Adcomm Split On FDA Approval For ChemoCentryx's Vasculitis Candidate.
  • The approval comes for avacopan in combination with standard therapy. Avacopan is an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor.
  • ANCA vasculitis is a systemic autoimmune disease in which over-activation of the complement system further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and eventual destruction of small blood vessels.
  • Avacopan is also approved for microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis) in Japan
  • The regulatory decision in Europe is expected by the end of 2021.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: CCXI stock is up 70.50% at $33.41 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

