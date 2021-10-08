Why Did ChemoCentryx Shares Soar 70% On Friday Premarket?
- The FDA has approved ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) Tavneos (avacopan) as an adjunctive treatment for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA-associated vasculitis or ANCA vasculitis).
- The approval comes for avacopan in combination with standard therapy. Avacopan is an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor.
- ANCA vasculitis is a systemic autoimmune disease in which over-activation of the complement system further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and eventual destruction of small blood vessels.
- Avacopan is also approved for microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (the two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis) in Japan.
- The regulatory decision in Europe is expected by the end of 2021.
- Price Action: CCXI stock is up 70.50% at $33.41 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
