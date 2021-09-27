 Skip to main content

Why Are ChemoCentryx's Shares Trading Higher Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 3:54pm   Comments
  • ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) partner Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) to market Tavneos (avacopan).
  • Avacopan is an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor in Japan for microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis, forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, or ANCA vasculitis.
  • In other countries, the PDUFA goal date for the FDA decision on the Company's amended NDA is October 7. 
  • The regulatory decision in Europe following the European Medicines Agency review is expected by the end of 2021.
  • Related Content: Adcomm Split On FDA Approval For ChemoCentryx's Vasculitis Candidate.
  • Also Read: Analysts React To FDA AdCom Vote On ChemoCentryx's Avacopan, Stock Plunges.
  • Price Action: CCXI stock is up 6.04% at $19.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

