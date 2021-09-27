Why Are ChemoCentryx's Shares Trading Higher Today?
- ChemoCentryx Inc's (NASDAQ: CCXI) partner Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) to market Tavneos (avacopan).
- Avacopan is an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor in Japan for microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis, forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, or ANCA vasculitis.
- In other countries, the PDUFA goal date for the FDA decision on the Company's amended NDA is October 7.
- The regulatory decision in Europe following the European Medicines Agency review is expected by the end of 2021.
- Price Action: CCXI stock is up 6.04% at $19.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.
