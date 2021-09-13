What's Going On With eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Today?
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR) is trading higher Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock.
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $50.
Chen cited the company's underappreciated pipeline as a reason for the rating. She expects pipeline advancements to propel the stock higher.
The Cantor Fitzgerald analyst listed five upcoming potential catalysts for the stock:
- The Tomivosertib Phase 2b topline data readout for NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) and the 1L extension in combo with pembro in the first half of 2022
- Zotatifin initial data from Phase 2a expansion cohorts in the first half of 2022.
- The Tomivosertib Phase 2b topline data readout for NSCLC treatment-naïve patients and the 1L in combo with pembro in the second half of 2022.
- Zotatifin topline data from Phase 2a expansion cohorts in the second half of 2022.
- The announcement of additional pipeline advancements into new areas in 2022 and beyond.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as selective translation regulator inhibitors
EFTR Price Action: eFFECTOR Therapeutics has traded as high as $34.40 and as low as $26.67 so far today.
The stock was up 1.1% at $26.89 at time of publication.
