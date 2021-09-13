What's Going On With eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Today?

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EFTR) is trading higher Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $50.

Chen cited the company's underappreciated pipeline as a reason for the rating. She expects pipeline advancements to propel the stock higher.

The Cantor Fitzgerald analyst listed five upcoming potential catalysts for the stock:

The Tomivosertib Phase 2b topline data readout for NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer) and the 1L extension in combo with pembro in the first half of 2022

Zotatifin initial data from Phase 2a expansion cohorts in the first half of 2022.

The Tomivosertib Phase 2b topline data readout for NSCLC treatment-naïve patients and the 1L in combo with pembro in the second half of 2022.

Zotatifin topline data from Phase 2a expansion cohorts in the second half of 2022.

The announcement of additional pipeline advancements into new areas in 2022 and beyond.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as selective translation regulator inhibitors

EFTR Price Action: eFFECTOR Therapeutics has traded as high as $34.40 and as low as $26.67 so far today.

The stock was up 1.1% at $26.89 at time of publication.