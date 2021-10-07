 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Falls After Interim Data Of Toxin Conjugates In Ovarian Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Falls After Interim Data Of Toxin Conjugates In Ovarian Cancer Trial
  • Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) has reported interim Phase I trial results for BT5528 and preliminary findings from the ongoing dose-escalation portion of the BT8009 trial.
  • Two BT5528 monotherapy urothelial patients were dosed. Both were observed to have tumor reductions constituting a partial response. 
  • The administered doses in these patients ranged from 6.5mg/m2 to 10 mg/m2 every other week.
  • Eight BT5528 monotherapy ovarian cancer patients were dosed. 
  • Anti-tumor activity was observed in 4 of 5 patients, including one partial response. 
  • The range of administered doses in these patients was 6.5- 8.5mg/m2 every other week. Bicycle has observed no signs of coagulopathy to date.
  • Some mild and transient neutropenia was observed at 8.5mg/m2 every week, although this did not constitute dose-limiting toxicity. 
  • Bicycle plans to initiate expansion cohorts for BT5528 with 56 patients in 2022.
  • The Company also presented preliminary data from the Phase 1 portion of its Phase 1/2 trial of BT8009.
  • Four patients dosed at 2.5mg/m2 were observed to have tumor reductions, including partial responses, with tumor reductions between 37% to 89%.
  • Seven response evaluable patients were dosed at 5.0mg/m2 weekly. 
  • Five were observed to have at least stable disease, with a disease control rate of 71%, and three patients were observed to have tumor reductions between 44% to 89%.
  • Related: Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics.
  • Price Action: BCYC shares are down 12% at $36.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCYC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Tryst For Pfizer/BioNTech Booster Shot, AbCellera's COVID Antibody Treatment Gets Expanded Use, Protagonist Slapped With Clinical Hold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com