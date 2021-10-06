 Skip to main content

4D Molecular To Test Its Wet AMD Gene Therapy In Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 8:27am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off 4D Molecular Therapeutics' (NASDAQ: FDMT) Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for 4D-150 for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). 
  • The active IND enables the initiation of a 4D-150 Phase 1/2 clinical trial, expected before year-end.
  • 4D-150 is a dual-transgene intravitreal gene therapy encompassing the R100 capsid, invented through Therapeutic Vector Evolution.
  • The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is a dose-escalation and randomized, controlled, masked expansion trial of intravitreal 4D-150.
  • The trial will enroll approximately 60 adults with wet AMD. 
  • The primary endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability. 
  • Secondary endpoints include the number of supplemental aflibercept injections received and change from baseline in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) over time.
  • Price Action: FDMT stock is up 3.67% at $27.00 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

