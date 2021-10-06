 Skip to main content

Merck Inks Supply Pact With Singapore For Its Oral COVID-19 Antiviral: Reuters
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 7:14am   Comments
  • Reuters reported that Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced a supply and purchase agreement to provide Singapore with access to its experimental oral COVID-19 antiviral drug.
  • Molnupiravir is designed to introduce errors into the virus's genetic code and be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. 
  • Merck is seeking approval from the FDA. The financial details were not disclosed.
  • The European Medicines Agency will also consider launching a rolling review of Merck's COVID-19 pill in the coming days.
  • Singapore's health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the Merck agreement.
  • Australia has also bought the Merck COVID-19 pill, while Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia have bought it. 
  • The Philippines hopes its trial of the pill would allow it access.
  • The rush to order the drug comes after data from interim clinical trials was released on Friday.
  • Related Link: Merck's COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Cuts Risk of Hospitalization, Death By 50%.
  • Price Action: MRK stock is down 1.59% at $80.30 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

