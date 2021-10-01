BioNTech Starts Dosing In Mid-Stage Colorectal Cancer Immunotherapy Trial
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has dosed the first patient with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in Phase 2 clinical trial.
- The trial plans to enroll about 200 patients.
- The open-label Phase 2 trial is investigating BNT122 in stage 2/3 colorectal cancer patients after surgical resection of their tumor and completion of adjuvant chemotherapy.
- The trial will investigate the efficacy of autogene cevumeran as a single agent compared to the standard of care.
- The primary endpoint for the study is disease-free survival (DFS). Secondary objectives include relapse-free survival (RFS), overall survival (OS), and safety.
- Autogene cevumeran is individualized neoantigen-specific immunotherapy (iNeST) and the lead candidate from BioNTech's mRNA-based cancer vaccine platform.
- Since 2016, BioNTech has advanced mRNA-based cancer vaccines targeting neoantigens in collaboration with Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY).
- BioNTech will sponsor and operationalize the colorectal cancer Phase 2 trial.
- Joint development with Genentech of autogene cevumeran in other trials with Genentech will continue.
- Price Action: BNTX stock is down 7.01% at $253.85 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancerBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General