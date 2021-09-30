Zogenix's Fintepla Shows Long-Term Seizure Frequency Reductions In Childhood Epilepsy
- Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ: ZGNX) has announced interim data from an ongoing 12-month Phase 3 open-label extension (OLE) study of Fintepla (fenfluramine) in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).
- Data showed that fenfluramine oral solution led to a clinically meaningful and sustained reduction in drop seizures.
- A total of 247 patients entered the OLE study. During the treatment period, the median reduction in drop seizure frequency was 39.4% at 3 months and 51.8% for those patients assessed at months 10 to 12.
- Fintepla was generally well tolerated in the long-term trial with no observed valvular heart disease or pulmonary hypertension.
- One patient death occurred; the cause was reported as aspiration pneumonia and was considered unrelated to the study drug.
- Price Action: ZGNX stock is up 1.39% at $15.29 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
