See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 1:45pm   Comments
  • Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application.
  • Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says.
  • AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.
  • The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 study. 
  • Alzamend will file the IND by the end of November and initiate the clinical trial of AL002 in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ALZN stock increased 33.5% at $3.04 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

