Alzamend Recruits Altasciences To Conduct Early-Stage Trial Of Its Alzheimer's Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:59am   Comments
  • Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) contracted Altasciences to conduct a six-month Phase 1 comparative bioavailability study for AL001 for dementia related to Alzheimer's disease in September 2021. 
  • AL001 is a lithium-delivering ionic cocrystal under development as an oral treatment.
  • The Phase 1 study will investigate the pharmacokinetics of lithium following a single dose of AL001 compared to a typical single dose of a marketed 300 mg immediate-release lithium carbonate capsule in healthy subjects. 
  • The lithium and salicylate components of AL001 will be given within the amounts already approved for use in patients. 
  • Price Action: ALZN shares are down 4.77% at $3.33 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

