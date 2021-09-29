Adagio's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Prolonged Half-Life, Neutralization At Six Months
- Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) has announced new data from its COVID-19 antibody program.
- Related Link: Adagio Therapeutics To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Antibody Trial.
- The Company is evaluating ADG20 in Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ADG20 ex vivo against SARS-CoV-2.
- Data from a six-month evaluation timepoint confirmed the extended half-life of ADG20, which approached 100 days based on data from the 300 mg intramuscular (IM) dose that was given as a single injection.
- In addition, 50% serum virus neutralization titers at six months after a 300 mg IM dose of ADG20 were similar to observed peak titers with the Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 vaccine and exceeded those achieved with the AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD1222 vaccine series, the Company reported.
- ADG20 was well-tolerated with no study drug-related adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, or injection-site or hypersensitivity reactions.
- Participants will continue to be followed through for 12 months.
- Adagio anticipates that the data will support an Emergency Use Authorization application in Q1 of 2022.
- Data from quantitative systems pharmacology/whole-body physiologically based modeling support evaluation of 300 mg intramuscular dose of ADG20 as a single injection in Phase 2/3 studies
- Price Action: ADGI stock is up 1.19% at $40 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General