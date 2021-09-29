 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adagio's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Prolonged Half-Life, Neutralization At Six Months
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
Adagio's COVID-19 Candidate Shows Prolonged Half-Life, Neutralization At Six Months
  • Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) has announced new data from its COVID-19 antibody program. 
  • Related Link: Adagio Therapeutics To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Antibody Trial.
  • The Company is evaluating ADG20 in Phase 1 single ascending dose study of ADG20 ex vivo against SARS-CoV-2. 
  • Data from a six-month evaluation timepoint confirmed the extended half-life of ADG20, which approached 100 days based on data from the 300 mg intramuscular (IM) dose that was given as a single injection. 
  • In addition, 50% serum virus neutralization titers at six months after a 300 mg IM dose of ADG20 were similar to observed peak titers with the Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA-1273 vaccine and exceeded those achieved with the AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) AZD1222 vaccine series, the Company reported.
  • ADG20 was well-tolerated with no study drug-related adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, or injection-site or hypersensitivity reactions.
  • Participants will continue to be followed through for 12 months.
  • Adagio anticipates that the data will support an Emergency Use Authorization application in Q1 of 2022.
  • Data from quantitative systems pharmacology/whole-body physiologically based modeling support evaluation of 300 mg intramuscular dose of ADG20 as a single injection in Phase 2/3 studies
  • Price Action: ADGI stock is up 1.19% at $40 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca Buys Fortress-Biotech Founded Caelum For $500M
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
AstraZeneca's Saphnelo For Lupus Treatment Approved In Japan
AstraZeneca, Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Mix Shows Strong Antibody Growth: Reuters
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Why AstraZeneca Stock Is Trading Higher Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com