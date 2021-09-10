 Skip to main content

Adagio Therapeutics To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Antibody Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2021 11:13am   Comments
  • Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) announced that the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) has recommended expanding the ADG20 EVADE Phase 2/3 trial for COVID-19.
  • The IDMC has supported the expansion of Phase 3 trial enrollment to include adolescents and pregnant or nursing women and decrease the protocol-specified, post-injection monitoring time. 
  • The IDMC’s assessments are based on their review of unblinded safety and tolerability data from 200 participants enrolled in the Phase 2 lead-in portion of the trial. 
  • ADG20, a monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses
  • Price Action: ADGI stock is up 0.47% at $47.13 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus Phase 2 Trial

