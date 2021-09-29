 Skip to main content

ViiV Healthcare's Dovato Combo Regime Shows Encouraging Long Term Data In HIV Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 8:44am   Comments
  • ViiV Healthcare, a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi, presented three-year results from the TANGO study at IDWeek 2021.
  • Phase 3 TANGO study assessed the antiviral efficacy and safety of switching to Dovato, a 2-drug regimen of dolutegravir/lamivudine in HIV-infected adults who are virologically suppressed stable on a tenofovir alafenamide fumarate (TAF)-based regimen.
  • Related Link: ViiV In-Licenses Third-Gen HIV Targeting Compound From Shionogi.
  • The findings demonstrated the non-inferiority of Dovato compared to the continuation of TAF-based regimens in the Intention to Treat-Exposed (ITT-E) population.
  • In the ITT-E population, both treatment arms showed a high proportion of participants with plasma HIV-1 RNA over 50 c/mL, with Dovato demonstrating non-inferior virologic suppression to the TAF-based regimen (85.9% vs. 81.7% respectively).
  • Overall adverse event (AE) rates were similar between the study arms, with more drug-related AEs with Dovato versus the TAF-based regimens arm (6% vs. 4%).
  • Also Read: GSK, Pfizer Backed Long-Acting HIV Med Under FDA Priority Review As Preventative Option
  • Price Action: PFE stock is up 0.28% at $43.16, and GSK stock is up 0.21% at $38.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

