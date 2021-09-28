 Skip to main content

ViiV In-Licenses Third-Gen HIV Targeting Compound From Shionogi
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 10:05am   Comments
  • ViiV Healthcare, majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi, has announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Shionogi & Co Ltd for S-365598 for use in ultra long-acting HIV regimens.
  • S-365598 is a third-generation integrase strand transfer inhibitor with the potential for regimens with three months or longer dosing intervals.
  • Under the agreement terms, ViiV Healthcare will make an upfront payment of £20 million to Shionogi, £15 million as milestone payments, and royalties on net sales. 
  • Shionogi will contribute to development costs up to an annual maximum.
  • First-in-human trials are slated for 2023.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 1.94% at $42.73, and GSK stock is down 1.31% at $38 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

