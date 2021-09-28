 Skip to main content

GSK, Pfizer Backed Long-Acting HIV Med Under FDA Priority Review As Preventative Option
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 9:35am   Comments
GSK, Pfizer Backed Long-Acting HIV Med Under FDA Priority Review As Preventative Option
  • The FDA has accepted and granted Priority Review to ViiV Healthcare's marketing application seeking approval for injectable cabotegravir long-acting for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
  • The priority review designation sets ViiV up for a decision from the agency by January 24, 2022. 
  • If approved, it'd be the first long-acting PrEP drug and would challenge medicines from Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD).
  • ViiV Healthcare is a joint venture between GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi.
  • ViiV Healthcare will initiate submissions of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP to other regulatory authorities by the end of 2021
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 1.77% at $42.80, and GSK stock is down 0.94% at $38.14 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

