 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Joins Influenza Vaccine Race, Kick Starts Early-Stage Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 7:50am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer Joins Influenza Vaccine Race, Kick Starts Early-Stage Trial
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has dosed the first participants in Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate a single dose quadrivalent mRNA vaccine against influenza in healthy adults. 
  • Also Read: Moderna Puts Its First Seasonal Flu Vaccine In The Clinic
  • Pfizer's mRNA influenza vaccine program is the first in a planned wave of programs leveraging mRNA technology for influenza. 
  • Beyond influenza, the Company plans to explore mRNA in other respiratory viruses.
  • The Phase 1 randomized study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a single dose of an influenza mRNA vaccine in healthy adults 65-85 years of age, with an FDA-approved standard quadrivalent influenza vaccine as a control.
  • In 2018, Pfizer collaborated with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), under which Pfizer will carry out the clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-based influenza vaccines. 
  • Upon potential approval and commercialization, BioNTech would receive a royalty on Pfizer's sales.
  • Read Next: Sanofi, Translate Bio Initiate Early-Stage mRNA Influenza Vaccine Trial.
  • Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.69% at $43.27 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus
Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling
Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Riding A Wave Higher Today
Pfizer Kick Starts Late-Stage Study For COVID-19 Oral Antiviral For Post-Exposure Prophylaxis
Pfizer's Growth Hormone Candidate FDA Review Pushed By 3 Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Influenza Vaccine Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com