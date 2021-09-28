Pfizer Joins Influenza Vaccine Race, Kick Starts Early-Stage Trial
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has dosed the first participants in Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate a single dose quadrivalent mRNA vaccine against influenza in healthy adults.
- Pfizer's mRNA influenza vaccine program is the first in a planned wave of programs leveraging mRNA technology for influenza.
- Beyond influenza, the Company plans to explore mRNA in other respiratory viruses.
- The Phase 1 randomized study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a single dose of an influenza mRNA vaccine in healthy adults 65-85 years of age, with an FDA-approved standard quadrivalent influenza vaccine as a control.
- In 2018, Pfizer collaborated with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), under which Pfizer will carry out the clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-based influenza vaccines.
- Upon potential approval and commercialization, BioNTech would receive a royalty on Pfizer's sales.
- Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.69% at $43.27 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
