Moderna Puts Its First Seasonal Flu Vaccine In The Clinic

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 12:13pm   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has initiated a Phase 1/2 study and dosed the first patient with mRNA1010, its quadrivalent vaccine for seasonal flu.
  • The candidate is designed to target lineup lineages that include influenza A H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria.
  • The 180-subject study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1010.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterates an Overweight rating on Moderna with a $246 price target after initiating a Phase 1 study of mRNA-1010. 
  • Moderna could "revolutionize" the seasonal flu vaccine market where today's protection rates are only 40%-60%, Tenthoff writes in a research note. 
  • Ultimately Moderna envisions developing a respiratory vaccine that protects against seasonal flu, Covid, and respiratory syncytial virus, says the analyst.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are down 4.95% at $221.80 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy
May 2021Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

