Moderna Puts Its First Seasonal Flu Vaccine In The Clinic
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has initiated a Phase 1/2 study and dosed the first patient with mRNA1010, its quadrivalent vaccine for seasonal flu.
- The candidate is designed to target lineup lineages that include influenza A H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B Yamagata and Victoria.
- The 180-subject study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of mRNA-1010.
- Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff reiterates an Overweight rating on Moderna with a $246 price target after initiating a Phase 1 study of mRNA-1010.
- Moderna could "revolutionize" the seasonal flu vaccine market where today's protection rates are only 40%-60%, Tenthoff writes in a research note.
- Ultimately Moderna envisions developing a respiratory vaccine that protects against seasonal flu, Covid, and respiratory syncytial virus, says the analyst.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are down 4.95% at $221.80 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
