Onconova Therapeutics Raises $21M Via Equity At 17% Discount
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) has priced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $4.20 for gross proceeds of $21 million.
- The offer price represents an almost 17% discount at the last close price of $5.11 on Thursday.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares. The offering will close by September 28.
- Guggenheim Securities is acting as the sole book-running manager.
- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc and Noble Capital Markets Inc are acting as co-managers for the offering.
- Onconova will use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- In the Q2 earnings release, the Company said that milestones for the remainder of the year include continued progress of ON 123300 trials, expansion of rigosertib investigator-initiated studies program, and potentially acquiring new assets.
- Price Action: ONTX stock is down 15.70% at $4.32 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
