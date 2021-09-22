Investors Cheer Onconova's Rigosertib Combo Data In Lung Cancer Setting
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) has announced preliminary data from Phase 1/2a trial of rigosertib plus Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced KRAS mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The trial included patients who failed two or more lines of prior therapy, and all have failed immune checkpoint inhibitors in various combinations.
- Data showed that 2 of 7 (29%) evaluable patients achieved a partial response (PR), and 3 of 7 (43%) evaluable patients achieved disease control.
- 4 of 7 (57%) evaluable patients experienced progressive disease.
- The combination of rigosertib and nivolumab has been well-tolerated, and the maximum tolerated dose has not been reached to date.
- Treatment-related adverse events were primarily mild with two severe adverse events.
- Three patients discontinued study drug (two moderate genitourinary toxicities, one dose-limiting severe hyponatremia)
- No unexpected safety events or synergistic toxicities have been observed.
- Onconova will host a webinar today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the preliminary Phase 1/2a data.
- Price Action: ONTX shares are up 25.5% at $6.15 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
