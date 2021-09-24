 Skip to main content

AstraZeneca - Merck's Lynparza Delays Disease Progression In Prostate Cancer Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 6:53am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has reported high-level results from the PROpel Phase 3 trial of Lynparza (olaparib) in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • The data showed Lynparza plus abiraterone demonstrated improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) versus abiraterone as a 1st-line treatment for mCRPC with or without homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.
  • Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Zytiga (abiraterone) is considered standard of care.
  • The trial also showed a trend at this interim analysis towards improved overall survival. However, the data are still immature.
  • The safety and tolerability were consistent with the known profiles of each medicine.
  • The data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.
  • In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) collaborated to co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza and Koselugo for multiple cancer types.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 1.87% at $60.59, and MRK stock is up 1.57% at $74.20 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial prostate cancer

