vTv Therapeutics Stock Gains As Psoriasis Candidate Shows Favorable Safety Profile
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 6:50am   Comments
  • ​​​​​vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) announced the results of a multiple ascending dose study evaluating HPP737 in healthy adults.
  • HPP737 is an orally administered phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. The 12-subject trial had two dose cohorts, 15mg and 20mg.
  • Dose escalation up to 20mg/day demonstrated approximate dose-proportional increases in exposure.
  • The drug candidate maintained a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no dose-limiting safety or tolerability, particularly with no dose-limiting gastrointestinal adverse events.
  • There were no serious adverse events and no discontinuations due to treatment-emergent adverse events. 
  • vTv believes that HPP737 can be developed further for anti-inflammatory and anti-psoriatic responses. 
  • The two multiple ascending dose studies will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference focused on dermatology.
  • The Company plans to file an IND application later in 2021 for a 12-week Phase 2 trial of HPP737 in moderate to severe psoriasis. The study is targeted to start in early 2022.
  • Additionally, Newsoara Biopharma, vTv's partner in Asia, is currently conducting Phase 2 studies in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis in China.
  • Price Action: VTVT stock is up 29.9% at $2.30 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

