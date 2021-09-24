vTv Therapeutics Stock Gains As Psoriasis Candidate Shows Favorable Safety Profile
- vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) announced the results of a multiple ascending dose study evaluating HPP737 in healthy adults.
- HPP737 is an orally administered phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor. The 12-subject trial had two dose cohorts, 15mg and 20mg.
- Dose escalation up to 20mg/day demonstrated approximate dose-proportional increases in exposure.
- The drug candidate maintained a favorable safety and tolerability profile with no dose-limiting safety or tolerability, particularly with no dose-limiting gastrointestinal adverse events.
- There were no serious adverse events and no discontinuations due to treatment-emergent adverse events.
- vTv believes that HPP737 can be developed further for anti-inflammatory and anti-psoriatic responses.
- The two multiple ascending dose studies will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference focused on dermatology.
- The Company plans to file an IND application later in 2021 for a 12-week Phase 2 trial of HPP737 in moderate to severe psoriasis. The study is targeted to start in early 2022.
- Additionally, Newsoara Biopharma, vTv's partner in Asia, is currently conducting Phase 2 studies in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, psoriasis, and atopic dermatitis in China.
- Price Action: VTVT stock is up 29.9% at $2.30 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
