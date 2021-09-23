EMA To Decide On Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Next Month: Reuters
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) expects to decide on the authorization for Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 booster shot at the beginning of October, Reuters reported citing a source directly familiar with the matter.
- The European decision will follow the FDA authorization granted for the additional dose of the vaccine for certain populations.
- "EMA's decision on the third dose of Pfizer is expected for the beginning of October," Reuters reported quoting the source who stayed anonymous because of the sensitivity of the matter.
- Many EU nations have already decided to administer booster COVID-19 shots despite facing higher legal risks without a formal decision by the EMA.
- Pfizer and BioNTech have signed three deals to deliver 2.4 billion vaccine doses to the EU.
- The latest deal covers 900 million doses, with a significant portion likely necessary if booster shots are needed.
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) made regulatory submissions to the EMA seeking conditional marketing approval for its COVID-19 booster shot early this month.
