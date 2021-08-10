 Skip to main content

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Jumps On mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Update
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Jumps On mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Update
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) reported a Q2 EPS loss of $(2.07), beating the consensus of $(2.14).
  • The cash balance totaled $433.6 million. After the end of the quarter, Arcturus received the remaining $30 million of upfront payment from Vinbiocare. 
  • The company's cash position is sufficient to support operations for more than two years based on the current pipeline.
  • In its Q2 release, Arcturus Therapeutics said that preclinical data of its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate, ARCT-154, demonstrated strong neutralizing immunogenicity in non-human primates to the four variants.
  • ARCT-154 elicits 14.4 to 25.9-fold higher neutralizing antibody titers than ARCT-021 in non-human primates, including an observed increase of 17.8-fold higher neutralizing antibody titers against the Delta variant.
  • Arcturus has advanced ARCT-154 toward multiple clinical development studies. 
  • The ARCT-154 vaccine targets the D614G spike protein mutation that has become dominant globally.
  • Last week, the Vietnam Ministry of Health signed off Arcturus's trial application to advance ARCT-154 targeting variants of concern.
  • The company also said that ARCT-021 had been selected by a global entity to be included in a multinational COVID-19 Phase 3 vaccine trial. 
  • The placebo-controlled study will evaluate a 5-mcg dose of ARCT-021 administered as a single injection regimen. The Phase 3 study will be sponsored and funded by the entity.
  • Price Action: ARCT shares are up 24.80% at $60.22 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings Long Ideas News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers

