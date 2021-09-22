 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Corvus Posts Data From Discontinued Mupadolimab COVID-19 Program
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Corvus Posts Data From Discontinued Mupadolimab COVID-19 Program
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) has shared data from the Phase 3 mupadolimab COVID-19 trial.
  • The data from 40 patients suggested improvement in the primary and key secondary endpoints in patients treated with single doses of mupadolimab at 2mg/kg and 1mg/kg compared to placebo. 
  • No drug-related adverse events were reported.
  • The Company said antiviral responses in the 2mg/kg cohort trended higher across all variants tested, including delta.
  • In July, Corvus discontinued the COVID-19 trial, which had planned to enroll approximately 1,000 patients due to positive trends exhibited by COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Related Content: Corvus Pulls Plug On Mupadolimab COVID-19 Program With Candidate Now Prioritized In Oncology.
  • In the 2mg/kg cohort, 93.3% of patients were alive and free from respiratory failure, compared to 85.7% in the 1mg/kg cohort and 81.1% in the placebo. 
  • In addition, positive trends favoring mupadolimab treatment compared to placebo were seen for time to clinical improvement and hospital discharge.
  • Mupadolimab is currently being studied in a Phase 1b/2 study in patients with HPV+ oropharyngeal cancers and non-small cell lung cancers who have failed previous treatment with anti-PD-1 therapy and chemotherapy. 
  • Data from the study will be shared at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in November.
  • Price Action: CRVS shares are down 9.38% at $7.73 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRVS)

9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
24 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com