Corvus Pulls Plug On Mupadolimab COVID-19 Program With Candidate Now Prioritized In Oncology

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 7:02am   Comments
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) has discontinued its Phase 3 study of mupadolimab for COVID-19 due to positive trends exhibited by COVID-19 vaccines in lowering infection and hospitalizations.
  • The discontinuation is not related to any safety or efficacy issues, the company said in the press release.
  • The company will continue to advance the development of mupadolimab in oncology, currently in a Phase 1/1b trial.
  • As of June 30, Corvus had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $66.5 million.
  • With the discontinuation of the mupadolimab Phase 3 study in COVID-19, Corvus expects the full year 2021 net cash used in operating activities to be $35 million to $37 million, a decrease from the previously expected $46 million to $48 million and resulting in projected cash of $51.1 million to $53.1 million at December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: CRVS shares are trading lower by 11.6% at $2.06 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

