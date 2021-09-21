FDA To Probably Decide On Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Booster Shots By Tomorrow: Bloomberg
- Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that the FDA is expected to decide on Wednesday whether to recommend Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot.
- Last Friday, an FDA advisory panel recommended against the broader use of the vaccine as an additional shot.
- But the panel did endorse the booster shot in people aged 65 years and older and those at occupational exposure to COVID-19.
- Related Link: FDA Panel Votes Against Approval Of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Shot For General Public.
- Tomorrow, the regulators broaden the group of people who will be eligible for booster shots.
- Earlier this month, the federal health officials reportedly asked the White House to push back the start of a planned COVID-19 booster campaign, at least for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
- Read Next: COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Have To Wait, FDA Tells White House.
- Yesterday, Pfizer and BioNTech reported encouraging data for its COVID-19 vaccine in one cohort of kids aged 5-11 years.
- Price Action: Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data For Kids Is Here: What You Need To Know.
- Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.54% at $43.96, while BNTX stock is up 0.67% at $341.29 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by x3 from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga