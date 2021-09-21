 Skip to main content

FDA Gives Accelerated Approval to Seagen - Genmab's ADC In Cervical Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:15am   Comments
FDA Gives Accelerated Approval to Seagen - Genmab's ADC In Cervical Cancer
  • The FDA handed an accelerated approval to Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Genmab A/S’ (NASDAQ: GMAB) Tivdak (tisotumab vedotin-tftv, or TV).
  • The nod comes for second-line patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who previously progressed after chemotherapy rather than PD-(L)1 systemic therapy.
  • Read Next: Seagen, Genmab Present Tisotumab Vedotin Combo Data In Cervical Cancer.
  • Tivdak is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that links a tissue factor-directed antibody with a payload of monomethyl auristatin E. 
  • The agency based its review on data from the Phase II innovaTV 204 study in 101 patients, with Tivdak posting a 24% response rate, with a median duration of response of 8.3 months. 
  • Seagen and Genmab will run a confirmatory trial to determine the drug’s clinical outcomes.
  • The drug will come with a black box warning for ocular toxicity, which includes a risk of changes in the corneal epithelium and conjunctiva, resulting in vision changes, including severe vision loss and corneal ulceration to the drug’s label.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: SGEN stock closed 1.82% higher at $159.06 on Monday, while GMAB shares are up 2.93% at $44.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

