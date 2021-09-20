 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seagen, Genmab Present Tisotumab Vedotin Combo Data In Cervical Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Seagen, Genmab Present Tisotumab Vedotin Combo Data In Cervical Cancer
  • Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) have interim data from two Phase 1b/2 innovaTV 205 trial cohorts. The trial is evaluating its antibody-drug conjugate tisotumab vedotin (TV) in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
  • New data showed some strong results in combination with the chemotherapy carboplatin or Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda across multiple lines of therapy for recurrent or metastatic patients.
  • The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21).
  • According to cohort data, the TV-carbo combo posted a response rate of 55%, including four complete responses and 14 partial responses, in first-line recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients.
  • At a median follow-up of 7.9 months, the combo's duration was 8.3 months, with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 9.5 months.
  • Meanwhile, a combination of TV and Keytruda in second- or third-line cervical cancer patients posted a 38% response rate out of 34 patients, with two complete responses and 11 partial responses reported. 
  • The median time to response was 1.4 months, with a median follow-up of 13.0 months and a median duration of response of 13.8 months. Median PFS was 5.6 months.
  • Price Action: GMAB shares closed 1.99% higher at $43.12, and SGEN stock closed 1.72% higher at $156.21 on Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SGEN + GMAB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2021
Chief Technical Officer Of Seagen Trades $1.06 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 7, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cellect Jumps On First Apograft Transplantation, AstraZeneca, European Commission Bury Legal Hatchet, Cassava Defends Itself
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2021
A Look Into Seagen's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Cervical Cancer ESMO21 Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com