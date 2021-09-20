Seagen, Genmab Present Tisotumab Vedotin Combo Data In Cervical Cancer
- Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) have interim data from two Phase 1b/2 innovaTV 205 trial cohorts. The trial is evaluating its antibody-drug conjugate tisotumab vedotin (TV) in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.
- New data showed some strong results in combination with the chemotherapy carboplatin or Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda across multiple lines of therapy for recurrent or metastatic patients.
- The data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21).
- According to cohort data, the TV-carbo combo posted a response rate of 55%, including four complete responses and 14 partial responses, in first-line recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer patients.
- At a median follow-up of 7.9 months, the combo's duration was 8.3 months, with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 9.5 months.
- Meanwhile, a combination of TV and Keytruda in second- or third-line cervical cancer patients posted a 38% response rate out of 34 patients, with two complete responses and 11 partial responses reported.
- The median time to response was 1.4 months, with a median follow-up of 13.0 months and a median duration of response of 13.8 months. Median PFS was 5.6 months.
