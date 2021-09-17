Agenus' Combo Therapy Trial Shows Higher Responses In Cervical Cancer
- Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) presented final results from the Bal/Zal combination study at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Conference 2021.
- The Phase 2 trial evaluated the combination of Balstilimab and zalifrelimab in patients with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) cervical cancer (CC).
- In the 125 evaluable patients, the overall objective response rate (ORR) was 26%, with 9% of patients achieving a complete response and 17% of patients achieving a partial response.
- The median duration of response (DoR) was not reached after a 19.4-month median follow-up.
- Notably, responses were observed in the PD-L1 negative and adenocarcinoma populations, with 9% of both patient groups achieving an ORR.
- Based on these observations, the Company predicts that more than half of the patients will be alive beyond 12 months.
- The Bal/Zal combination continued to show no unexpected toxicities, and no new safety signals were identified.
- Furthermore, later in 2021, Agenus expects to present new data on next-generation CTLA-4 inhibitor AGEN1181.
- Price Action: AGEN stock is up 4.85% at $5.84 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
