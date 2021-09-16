 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MacroGenics Shares Fall After MGC018 Data Fails To Impress At ESMO Presentation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
MacroGenics Shares Fall After MGC018 Data Fails To Impress At ESMO Presentation

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNXannounced preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity data from dose-expansion cohorts of the Phase 1 trial of MGC018. The data was presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Virtual Conference.

Data: 39 metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients were evaluable for prostate-specific antigen (PSA) response. Reductions in PSA levels of over 50% were observed in 21 of 39 patients. 24 of the 39 patients (62%) remained on treatment.

Of the 40 patients in the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) cohort, 16 of the 23 patients with measurable disease were evaluable for tumor response. 10 of 16 patients (63%) had reductions in their target lesion sums from baseline. 

Four patients (25%) demonstrated a partial response (PR), including two confirmed and two unconfirmed PRs.

The non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort expansion had been fully enrolled with 21 patients. A total of 16 NSCLC patients were evaluable for tumor response by RECIST. 13 of 16 (81%) patients had reductions in their target lesion sums from baseline. 

Four of these 16 patients (25%) experienced unconfirmed partial responses. Another one of these 16 patients experienced a 30% reduction in target lesions.

MacroGenics also announced results from Cohort A Part 1 of the Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY trial of Margenza (margetuximab-cmkb).

Related: MacroGenics' Cancer Drug Margenza Flops On Overall Survival Analysis

Impact: Tumor shrinkage was observed in 32 of 41 patients (78%) with at least one post-baseline target lesion measurement. 21 of 40 response-evaluable patients achieved an objective response, including four confirmed complete responses and 17 confirmed partial responses. 

29 of 40 patients achieved disease control, and the median duration of response was 10.3 months. 

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 6.4 months by independent assessment; median overall survival (OS) was not reached. At both 12 and 18 months, OS was 85%.

Price Action: MGNX stock is down 25.90% at $20.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MGNX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Drops Over 2%; Leap Therapeutics Shares Jump
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; US Retail Sales Unexpectedly Increase in August
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ESMO21Biotech News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com