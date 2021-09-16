BeyondSpring Presents New Plinabulin Data At ESMO Congress
- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BYSI) announced new plinabulin data from its chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) prevention program at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) 2021 Congress.
- Plinabulin combined with G-CSF to prevent CIN is currently under U.S. and China regulatory review with an FDA PDUFA date of November 30.
- The data showed that the severe neutropenia endpoint is correlated with clinically meaningful endpoints in a meta-analysis with over 7000 patients.
- Related Content: BeyondSpring Stock Is Up More than 300%: What You Need To Know?
- The meta-analysis dataset included data from 36 published world literature in various cancers and chemotherapy and the plinabulin CIN program, including 105 and 106 CIN studies (n=496).
- Correlations of exponential equations between the rate of febrile neutropenia, duration of severe neutropenia, and absolute neutrophil count nadir were statistically significant.
- In the PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 trial, plinabulin/pegfilgrastim combo therapy had superior efficacy in preventing severe neutropenia versus pegfilgrastim alone (68% vs. 86%).
- Patients receiving plinabulin and pegfilgrastim recovered to their pre-chemotherapy physical wellbeing levels more rapidly and experienced less deterioration.
- Price Action: BYSI stock is down 1.65% at $22.59 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 NeutropeniaBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General