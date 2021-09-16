Zymeworks' Zanidatamab Aces Mid-Stage Esophageal Cancer Trial
- At the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2021 (ESMO21), Zymeworks Inc (NYSE: ZYME) presented encouraging early data on its HER2‑targeted bispecific antibody.
- Twenty-eight patients were deemed evaluable.
- Zymeworks’ zanidatamab, combined with one of two chemotherapy regimens, posted an overall response rate of 75% in patients with advanced gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) who had not previously received a HER2-targeted cancer therapy.
- The overall disease control rate (DCR) was 89%.
- There was one complete response and 20 partial responses.
- Meanwhile, the median duration of response was 16.4 months, with a median progression-free survival of one year across all patients. At the cutoff, 61% of patients were still in the study.
- Zymeworks plans to pursue a Phase 3 study with the combination of zanidatamab and the chemo regimen known as CAPOX/FP.
- The combo regime posted a response rate of 93% and DCR of 100%.
- Zymeworks plans to launch with BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) HERIZON-GEA-01 study in Q4.
- The planned trial will test the zanidatamab-CAPOX combo with or without PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in a head-to-head matchup with the trastuzumab (Herceptin)-chemo standard of care in first-line advanced GEA.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) in-licensed tislelizumab from BeiGene in North America, Europe, and Japan.
- Price Action: ZYME stock is up 5.93% at $34.99 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General